Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift

C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the Netherlands Royal air force and the U.S. Air Force wait at Mihai Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, during Swift Response 2021, May 10, 2021. Swift Response was led by the Royal Netherlands air force and is part of the U.S Army-led exercise Defender Europe 21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

