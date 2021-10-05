Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift [Image 6 of 7]

    Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift

    ROMANIA

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel Zamora 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Pravel, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures anti-tank vehicles in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Swift Response 2021, May 10, 2021. The 86th Airlift Wing provided two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to enable paratroopers to land in Bobac airfield, Romania, as part of Defender-Europe 21 Swift Response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 11:10
    Photo ID: 6669793
    VIRIN: 210512-F-ZV099-0018
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Headline Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift
    Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift
    Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift
    Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift
    Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift
    Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift
    Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Romania
    Ramstein Air Base
    37th Airlift Squadron
    37 AS
    Swift Response
    World’s Best Wing
    Ready Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT