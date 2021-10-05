U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Pravel, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures anti-tank vehicles in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Swift Response 2021, May 10, 2021. The 86th Airlift Wing provided two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to enable paratroopers to land in Bobac airfield, Romania, as part of Defender-Europe 21 Swift Response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.30.2021 11:10 Photo ID: 6669793 VIRIN: 210512-F-ZV099-0018 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 2.08 MB Location: RO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.