    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift [Image 4 of 7]

    Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift

    ROMANIA

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel Zamora 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Messex, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides an anti-tank light weight vehicle into a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Swift Response 2021 at Mihai Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 10, 2021. Swift Response is part of the U.S Army led exercise Defender-Europe 21 designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 11:11
    Photo ID: 6669791
    VIRIN: 210511-F-ZV099-0008
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

