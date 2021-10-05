U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Messex, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides an anti-tank light weight vehicle into a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Swift Response 2021 at Mihai Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 10, 2021. Swift Response is part of the U.S Army led exercise Defender-Europe 21 designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2021 11:11
|Photo ID:
|6669791
|VIRIN:
|210511-F-ZV099-0008
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT