Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Messex, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides an anti-tank light weight vehicle into a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Swift Response 2021 at Mihai Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 10, 2021. Swift Response is part of the U.S Army led exercise Defender-Europe 21 designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

