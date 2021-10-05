Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift

Crew members from the 37th Airlift Squadron prepare for lightweight anti-tank vehicles and personnel during Swift Response 2021 at Mihai Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 10, 2021. Swift Response involved the movement of vehicles and paratroopers from the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, Polish army 6th Airborne Brigade, Royal Netherlands army 11th Air Assault Brigade, and the Romanian 495th Parachute Battalion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

