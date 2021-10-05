Dutch soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Battalion, prepare for airborne operations during Swift Response 2021 at Mihai Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 10, 2021. The 86th Airlift Wing provided two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to enable paratroopers to land in Bobac airfield as part of Defender-Europe 21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)
|05.10.2021
|05.30.2021 11:10
|6669788
|210510-F-ZV099-0003
|7360x4133
|1.36 MB
|RO
|2
|0
This work, Headline Swift Response 2021: Who needs a lift [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
