Airmen from the 52nd Medical Group huddle inside a medical tent to conduct function checks and equipment training during Saber Guardian 21 at Baumholder, Germany, May 28, 2021. The medical exercise showcases the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)

Date Taken: 05.28.2021
Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE
This work, Saber Nation Participates In Saber Guardian 21 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.