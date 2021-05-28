Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Nation Participates In Saber Guardian 21 [Image 2 of 5]

    Saber Nation Participates In Saber Guardian 21

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Mary Sevilla, 52nd Medical Group registered nurse, tests a bag-valve-mask, or BVM, at Baumholder, Germany, May 28, 2021. Sevilla is one of the Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing’s medical team participating in the multinational exercise, Saber Guardian 21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    VIRIN: 210528-F-SS577-005
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Nation Participates In Saber Guardian 21 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ERPSS
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

