Saber Nation Participates In Saber Guardian 21

Airmen from the 52nd Medical Group participate in equipment training during Saber Guardian 21 at Baumholder, Germany, May 28, 2021. The exercise is an example of U.S. forces working together with NATO allies as more than 15 countries are participating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)

