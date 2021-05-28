Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Nation Participates In Saber Guardian 21 [Image 4 of 5]

    Saber Nation Participates In Saber Guardian 21

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 52nd Medical Group participate in equipment training during Saber Guardian 21 at Baumholder, Germany, May 28, 2021. The exercise is an example of U.S. forces working together with NATO allies as more than 15 countries are participating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE 
