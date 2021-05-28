Airmen from the 52nd Medical Group conduct function checks inside a medical tent during Saber Guardian 21 at Baumholder, Germany, May 28, 2021. The Airmen are a part of an En-Route Patient Staging System (ERPSS) team providing Aeromedical Evacuation capability in a joint military exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2021 09:25
|Photo ID:
|6669763
|VIRIN:
|210528-F-SS755-004
|Resolution:
|6272x4104
|Size:
|12.03 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Saber Nation Participates In Saber Guardian 21 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS
