U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Valeria Feist, 52nd Medical Group aerospace medical technician, tests a defibrillator during Saber Guardian 21 at Baumholder, Germany, May 28, 2021. The medical exercise is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led initiative that allows supporting units to demonstrate their ability to conduct interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2021 09:25
|Photo ID:
|6669765
|VIRIN:
|210528-F-SS577-002
|Resolution:
|6532x4612
|Size:
|10.44 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Saber Nation Participates In Saber Guardian 21 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
