Saber Nation Participates In Saber Guardian 21

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Valeria Feist, 52nd Medical Group aerospace medical technician, tests a defibrillator during Saber Guardian 21 at Baumholder, Germany, May 28, 2021. The medical exercise is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led initiative that allows supporting units to demonstrate their ability to conduct interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)

Date Taken: 05.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.30.2021 Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE