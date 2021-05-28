Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Nation Participates In Saber Guardian 21 [Image 3 of 5]

    Saber Nation Participates In Saber Guardian 21

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Valeria Feist, 52nd Medical Group aerospace medical technician, tests a defibrillator during Saber Guardian 21 at Baumholder, Germany, May 28, 2021. The medical exercise is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led initiative that allows supporting units to demonstrate their ability to conduct interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 09:25
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE 
