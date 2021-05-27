210527-N-IG124-1047 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 27, 2021) Aviation Aerographer's Mate 3rd Class Asia Edmond, from Newark, New Jersey, uses a pair of binoculars to observe weather patterns from the signal bridge aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship's systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Cardoza)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 20:29
|Photo ID:
|6669033
|VIRIN:
|210527-N-IG124-1047
|Resolution:
|4650x3095
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
