USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210526-N-ZE328-2184 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 26, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Quentyn Brown, from Springfield, Georgia, directs an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the "Greyhawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during carrier qualifications after completing an extended incremental availability. Carrier qualifications certify naval aviation squadrons to conduct carrier flight operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey Trinh)

Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN