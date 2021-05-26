Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 3 of 13]

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Seaman Kelsey Trinh 

    USS Harry S Truman

    210526-N-ZE328-2426 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 26, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Carlouie Claro, left, from Manila, Philippines, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Sean Baker, from Carrsville, Georgia, use a hacksaw to cut welds on an arresting gear cable barrel on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during carrier qualifications after completing an extended incremental availability. Carrier qualifications certify naval aviation squadrons to conduct carrier flight operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey Trinh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 20:28
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 13 of 13], by SN Kelsey Trinh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

