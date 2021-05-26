210526-N-ZE328-2426 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 26, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Carlouie Claro, left, from Manila, Philippines, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Sean Baker, from Carrsville, Georgia, use a hacksaw to cut welds on an arresting gear cable barrel on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during carrier qualifications after completing an extended incremental availability. Carrier qualifications certify naval aviation squadrons to conduct carrier flight operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey Trinh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 20:28 Photo ID: 6669025 VIRIN: 210526-N-ZE328-2426 Resolution: 2081x1565 Size: 1.54 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 13 of 13], by SN Kelsey Trinh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.