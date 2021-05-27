USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210527-N-IG124-1030 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 27, 2021) Chief Boatswain's Mate Aaron Wilson, from Fayetteville, Arkansas, removes distress marker lights during maintenance on abandon ship life preservers in the fo'c's'le of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship's systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Cardoza)

