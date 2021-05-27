Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 13 of 13]

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    210528-N-NV699-1013 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 27, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragon Slayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, transports cargo from Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Miles McDonough)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 20:29
    Photo ID: 6669035
    VIRIN: 210528-N-NV699-1013
    Resolution: 3277x2435
    Size: 668.55 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

