210527-N-PA358-1105 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 27, 2021) Sailors stand by as an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragon Slayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, transports cargo from Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE13) to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship's systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice T’ara Tripp)
|05.27.2021
|05.28.2021 20:29
|6669032
|210527-N-PA358-1105
|3851x2489
|938.64 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|1
|0
This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 13 of 13], by SR Tara Tripp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
