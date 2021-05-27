USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210527-N-PA358-1105 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 27, 2021) Sailors stand by as an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragon Slayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, transports cargo from Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE13) to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship's systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice T’ara Tripp)

