USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210523-N-PA358-1052 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2021) Sailors participate in a fitness challenge in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice T’ara Tripp)

