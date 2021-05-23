210523-N-NV699-1104 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2021) Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson, command master chief of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), fires a .50-caliber machine gun during a live fire exercise on the ship’s fantail during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Miles McDonough)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 17:22
|Photo ID:
|6668710
|VIRIN:
|210517-N-NV699-1104
|Resolution:
|1925x1058
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT