210523-N-NV699-1160 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2021) Master-at-Arms Seaman Antonio Jones, left, from Jacksonville, Florida, fires an M240B machine gun while Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Brandon Halbach, from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, acts as safety observer during a live fire exercise on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Miles McDonough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 17:22 Photo ID: 6668713 VIRIN: 210523-N-NV699-1160 Resolution: 2428x1564 Size: 867.78 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.