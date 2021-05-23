210523-N-NV699-1032 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2021) Airman Fernandez Ninoskha, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, switches the barrel of a .50-caliber machine gun during a live fire exercise on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Miles McDonough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 17:22 Photo ID: 6668712 VIRIN: 210523-N-NV699-1032 Resolution: 2227x1508 Size: 1.3 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.