210523-N-BD352-0003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Alexander Baez-Rivera, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, serves ice cream on the aft mess decks of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship's systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 17:22
|Photo ID:
|6668708
|VIRIN:
|210523-N-BD352-0003
|Resolution:
|3544x2531
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 10 of 10], by SA Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
