210523-N-BD352-0003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Alexander Baez-Rivera, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, serves ice cream on the aft mess decks of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship's systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac Esposito)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 17:22 Photo ID: 6668708 VIRIN: 210523-N-BD352-0003 Resolution: 3544x2531 Size: 1.04 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 10 of 10], by SA Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.