210523-N-PA358-1045 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2021) Sailors participate in a fitness challenge in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice T’ara Tripp)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 17:22
|Photo ID:
|6668714
|VIRIN:
|210523-N-PA358-1045
|Resolution:
|3559x2478
|Size:
|914.19 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
