210518-N-KC128-0192 BERUIT (May 18, 2021) – A member of the Lebanese Armed Forces operates a rigid-hull inflatable boat in the Mediterranean Sea during small boat operations as part of exercise Resolute Union 21 at Jounieh Naval Base, Lebanon, May 18. Resolute Union 21 is an annual, bilateral explosive ordnance disposal and maritime security exercise between U.S. 5th Fleet and Lebanese Armed Forces to enhance mutual capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

