210524-N-KC128-0227 HANNOUSH, Lebanon (May 24, 2021) – Members of the Lebanese Armed Forces operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during an unmanned underwater vehicle mine-searching demonstration with Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force 52 as part of exercise Resolute Union 21 in the Mediterranean Sea, May 24. Resolute Union 21 is an annual, bilateral explosive ordnance disposal and maritime security exercise between U.S. 5th Fleet and Lebanese Armed Forces to enhance mutual capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

