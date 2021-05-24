210524-N-KC128-0003 HANNOUSH, Lebanon (May 24, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force 52 load an unmanned underwater vehicle aboard a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a mine-searching demonstration with members of the Lebanese Armed Forces as part of exercise Resolute Union 21 in Hannoush, Lebanon, May 24. Resolute Union 21 is an annual, bilateral explosive ordnance disposal and maritime security exercise between U.S. 5th Fleet and Lebanese Armed Forces to enhance mutual capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

