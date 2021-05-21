Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Union 21

    Resolute Union 21

    LEBANON

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hinton 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210521-N-KC128-0107 HANNOUSH, Lebanon (May 21, 2021) – An explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Commander, Task Force 52 enters the water during a subject matter expert exchange dive with members of the Lebanese Armed Forces as part of exercise Resolute Union 21 in the Mediterranean Sea, May 21. Resolute Union 21 is an annual, bilateral explosive ordnance disposal and maritime security exercise between U.S. 5th Fleet and Lebanese Armed Forces to enhance mutual capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 05:20
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Union 21 [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lebanese Armed Forces, U.S. Naval Forces Complete Resolute Union 21

