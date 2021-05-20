210520-N-KC128-0044 WATA EL JAOUZ, Lebanon (May 20, 2021) – An explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Commander, Task Force 56 assembles a Talon bomb disposal robot system during a counter-improvised explosive device subject matter expert exchange with members of the Lebanese Armed Forces as part of exercise Resolute Union 21 at Wata El Jaouz, Lebanon, May 20. Resolute Union 21 is an annual, bilateral explosive ordnance disposal and maritime security exercise between U.S. 5th Fleet and Lebanese Armed Forces to enhance mutual capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 05:20 Photo ID: 6667440 VIRIN: 210520-N-KC128-0044 Resolution: 1920x1282 Size: 274.47 KB Location: LB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Union 21 [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.