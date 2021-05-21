210521-N-KC128-0114 HANNOUSH, Lebanon (May 21, 2021) – An explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Commander, Task Force 52 enters the water during a subject matter expert exchange dive with members of the Lebanese Armed Forces as part of exercise Resolute Union 21 in the Mediterranean Sea, May 21. Resolute Union 21 is an annual, bilateral explosive ordnance disposal and maritime security exercise between U.S. 5th Fleet and Lebanese Armed Forces to enhance mutual capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

