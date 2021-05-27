NSTC Change of Command

210527-N-PW480-0176 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 27, 2021) – Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture speaks during a change of command ceremony inside the USS Yorktown Visitor Center at Recruit Training Command (RTC), May 27. Couture relieved Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands as commander of Naval Service Training Command (NSTC). Sands will next be assigned as commander, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA) headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nikita Custer)

