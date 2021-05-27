NSTC Change of Command

210527-N-PW480-0079 GREAT LAKES, Ill., (May 27, 2021) – Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, awards the Legion of Merit to Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III during a change of command ceremony inside the USS Yorktown Visitor Center at Recruit Training Command (RTC), May 27. Sands was relieved as the commander of Naval Service Training Command (NSTC) by Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture. Sands will next be assigned as commander, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA) headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nikita Custer)
