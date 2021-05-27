210527-N-PW480-0139 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 27, 2021) – Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture (right) salutes Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands (left) during a change of command ceremony inside the USS Yorktown Visitor Center at Recruit Training Command (RTC), May 27. Couture relieved Sands as commander of Naval Service Training Command (NSTC). Sands will next be assigned as commander, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA) headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nikita Custer)
This work, NSTC Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
