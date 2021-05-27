Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSTC Change of Command [Image 6 of 8]

    NSTC Change of Command

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nikita Custer  

    Naval Service Training Command

    210527-N-PW480-0159 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 27, 2021) – Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture speaks during a change of command ceremony inside the USS Yorktown Visitor Center at Recruit Training Command (RTC), May 27. Couture relieved Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands as commander of Naval Service Training Command (NSTC). Sands will next be assigned as commander, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA) headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nikita Custer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSTC Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSTC Changes Command

    TAGS

    NSTC
    Naval Service Training Command
    Sands

