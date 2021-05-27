NSTC Change of Command

210527-N-PW480-0040 GREAT LAKES, Ill., (May 27, 2021) -- Vice Adm. John Nowell, Chief of Naval Personnel, speaks during a change of command ceremony inside the USS Yorktown Visitor Center at Recruit Training Command (RTC), May 27. Nowell was the guest speaker at the ceremony where Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture relieved Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III as commander of Naval Service Training Command. Sands will next be assigned as commander, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA) headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nikita Custer)

