NSTC Change of Command

210527-N-PW480-0070 GREAT LAKES, Ill., (May 27, 2021) – Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, speaks during a change of command ceremony inside the USS Yorktown Visitor Center at Recruit Training Command (RTC), May 27. The ceremony saw Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture relieve Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III as commander of Naval Service Training Command. Sands will next be assigned as commander, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA) headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nikita Custer)

