Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic [Image 6 of 6]

    AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE-GUNTER ANNEX, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Graduates with Class 21-E fold the flag during a retreat ceremony after their graduation from the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy on Maxwell-Gunter Annex, Alabama, May 26, 2020. Retreat ceremonies serve a twofold purpose: they signal the beginning and ending of the official duty day and serve as ceremonies for paying respect to the flag and those who serve it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 14:05
    Photo ID: 6666139
    VIRIN: 210526-F-TV052-1116
    Resolution: 7165x4777
    Size: 17.08 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE-GUNTER ANNEX, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic
    AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic
    AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic
    AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic
    AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic
    AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    graduation
    Air Force
    PME
    SNCOA
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT