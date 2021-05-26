Graduates with Class 21-E stand at attention during a retreat ceremony after their graduation from the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy on Maxwell-Gunter Annex, Alabama, May 26, 2020. Class 21-E has logged nearly 882 volunteer hours, they’ve raised over $4,200 for the USO, Pat Tillman Foundation, Enlisted Heritage Hall, Gunter Annex, Lagoon Park trail, Montgomery Food Bank and Support Soldier Suicide and another $1,600 for the Red Tails scholarship and the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force scholarship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 14:05
|Photo ID:
|6666137
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-TV052-1089
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.15 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE-GUNTER ANNEX, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
