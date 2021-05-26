AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Graduates with Class 21-E stand at attention during a retreat ceremony after their graduation from the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy on Maxwell-Gunter Annex, Alabama, May 26, 2020. Class 21-E has logged nearly 882 volunteer hours, they’ve raised over $4,200 for the USO, Pat Tillman Foundation, Enlisted Heritage Hall, Gunter Annex, Lagoon Park trail, Montgomery Food Bank and Support Soldier Suicide and another $1,600 for the Red Tails scholarship and the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force scholarship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)

