AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic

The entrance to the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy on Maxwell-Gunter Annex, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)
|05.26.2021
|05.27.2021 14:04
|6666134
|210526-F-TV052-1001
|8256x5504
|27.16 MB
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE-GUNTER ANNEX, AL, US
|2
|3
