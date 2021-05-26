AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Graduates with Class 21-E lower the flag during a retreat ceremony after their graduation from the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy on Maxwell-Gunter Annex, Alabama, May 26, 2020. Retreat ceremonies serve a twofold purpose: they signal the beginning and ending of the official duty day and serve as ceremonies for paying respect to the flag and those who serve it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)

