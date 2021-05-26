AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Chief Master Sgt. Gary Szekely, Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy commandant, and Chief Master Sgt. Frank Graziano, the guest speaker for the Class 21-E graduation, pose for a photo with graduates of Class 21-E at a graduation ceremony at the SNCOA on Maxwell-Gunter Annex, Alabama, May 26, 2020. Among the precautionary measures taken in response to COVID-19, the SNCOA saw a major class size reduction from 280 students to about 170. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)

