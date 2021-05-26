AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Chief Master Sgt. Gary Szekely, Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy commandant, and Chief Master Sgt. Frank Graziano, the guest speaker for the Class 21-E graduation, pose for a photo with graduates of Class 21-E at a graduation ceremony at the SNCOA on Maxwell-Gunter Annex, Alabama, May 26, 2020. Among the precautionary measures taken in response to COVID-19, the SNCOA saw a major class size reduction from 280 students to about 170. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 14:05
|Photo ID:
|6666136
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-TV052-1044
|Resolution:
|6657x4438
|Size:
|20.65 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE-GUNTER ANNEX, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
