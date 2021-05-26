Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic [Image 3 of 6]

    AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE-GUNTER ANNEX, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Gary Szekely, Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy commandant, and Chief Master Sgt. Frank Graziano, the guest speaker for the Class 21-E graduation, pose for a photo with graduates of Class 21-E at a graduation ceremony at the SNCOA on Maxwell-Gunter Annex, Alabama, May 26, 2020. Among the precautionary measures taken in response to COVID-19, the SNCOA saw a major class size reduction from 280 students to about 170. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)

    This work, AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    graduation
    Air Force
    PME
    SNCOA
    COVID-19

