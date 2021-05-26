Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic [Image 2 of 6]

    AFSNCOA holds first in-person graduation since start of COVID-19 pandemic

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE-GUNTER ANNEX, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Graduates of Class 21-E stand for the arrival of the official party at a graduation ceremony at the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy on Maxwell-Gunter Annex, Alabama, May 26, 2020. The SNCOA held its first in-person graduation ceremony since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic in March 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)

    graduation
    Air Force
    PME
    SNCOA
    COVID-19

