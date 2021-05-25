The Bronze Star Medal with Valor presented to Gerald J. Kawecki

Oregon Air National Guard Chief Master Sergeant Dan Conner, Oregon National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader (left) stands with retired Army Specialist Gerald J. Kawecki and his wife, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Ore. Specialist Kawecki was finally recognized decades later for his heroic actions and bravery under fire on November 22, 1968, in the Kien Hoa Province of Vietnam that saved the lives of four Americans during an encounter with enemy soldiers. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

