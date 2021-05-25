Bronze Star Medal with Valor presented to Gerald J. Kawecki

Retired Army Specialist Gerald J. Kawecki of Gresham along with his wife, listen to remarks delivered by U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer [D-OR] to those in attendance for his The Bronze Star (with Valor) Medal ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on May 25, 2021. Specialist Kawecki was finally recognized decades later for his heroic actions and bravery under fire on November 22, 1968, in the Kien Hoa Province of Vietnam that saved the lives of four Americans during an encounter with enemy soldiers. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 Photo ID: 6662699 Location: PORTLAND, OR, US