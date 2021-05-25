Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bronze Star Medal with Valor presented to Gerald J. Kawecki [Image 7 of 19]

    Bronze Star Medal with Valor presented to Gerald J. Kawecki

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer [D-OR] address those in attendance for The Bronze Star (with Valor) Medal ceremony honoring retired Army Specialist Gerald J. Kawecki of Gresham, held at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on May 25, 2021. Specialist Kawecki was finally recognized decades later for his heroic actions and bravery under fire on November 22, 1968, in the Kien Hoa Province of Vietnam that saved the lives of four Americans during an encounter with enemy soldiers. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 19:28
    Photo ID: 6662698
    VIRIN: 210525-Z-CH590-0088
    Resolution: 7295x4907
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bronze Star Medal with Valor presented to Gerald J. Kawecki [Image 19 of 19], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Vietnam War
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army Veteran
    The Bronze Star
    Congressman Earl Blumenauer

