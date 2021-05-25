Oregon Air National Guard Chief Master Sergeant Dan Conner, Oregon National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader (left) stands with retired Army Specialist Gerald J. Kawecki (second from left) and many of his veterans friends of the Vietnam War pause for a photo after the Bronze Star ceremony held for Kawecki, May 25, 2021 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Ore. Specialist Kawecki was finally honored decades later for his heroic actions and bravery under fire on November 22, 1968, in the Kien Hoa Province of Vietnam that saved the lives of four Americans during an encounter with enemy soldiers. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 19:26 Photo ID: 6662715 VIRIN: 210525-Z-CH590-1680 Resolution: 8112x5504 Size: 13.76 MB Location: PORTLAND, OR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Bronze Star Medal with Valor presented to Gerald J. Kawecki [Image 19 of 19], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.