The Bronze Star Medal with Valor presented to Gerald J. Kawecki

Retired Army Specialist Gerald J. Kawecki of Gresham (right) is presented with a flag from U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer [D-OR] during his presentation of The Bronze Star (with Valor) Medal ceremony held at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Ore., on May 25, 2021. Specialist Kawecki was finally recognized decades later for his heroic actions and bravery under fire on November 22, 1968, in the Kien Hoa Province of Vietnam that saved the lives of four Americans during an encounter with enemy soldiers. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 05.25.2021