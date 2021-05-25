The Bronze Star Medal with Valor presented to Gerald J. Kawecki

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer [D-OR] (center left), talks with retired Army Specialist Gerald J. Kawecki (center right) and several other Vietnam veterans following the presentation of The Bronze Star Medal with Valor ceremony held in Kawecki’s honor on May 25, 2021, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Ore. Specialist Kawecki was finally honored decades later for his heroic actions and bravery under fire on November 22, 1968, in the Kien Hoa Province of Vietnam that saved the lives of four Americans during an encounter with enemy soldiers. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

