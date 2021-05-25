210525-N-JW440-4289 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) transits the Philippine Sea at night. Reagan is the flagship of Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 02:49
|Photo ID:
|6665184
|VIRIN:
|210525-N-JW440-4289
|Resolution:
|4888x3259
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan May 25, 2021 Nighttime Transit [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Rawad Madanat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT