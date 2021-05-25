Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan May 25, 2021 Nighttime Transit [Image 6 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan May 25, 2021 Nighttime Transit

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Rawad Madanat 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    210525-N-JW440-4213 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) transits the Philippine Sea at night. Reagan is the flagship of Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 02:49
    Photo ID: 6665181
    VIRIN: 210525-N-JW440-4213
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan May 25, 2021 Nighttime Transit [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Rawad Madanat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    CTF 70
    Night time carrier

