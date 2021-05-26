Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh May 26, 2021 Underway [Image 5 of 11]

    USS Shiloh May 26, 2021 Underway

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Rawad Madanat 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    210526-N-JW440-1127 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2021) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Kadie Demich, from Yelm, Wash., shoots a M2HB .50 caliber gun during a weapon firing exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Shiloh May 26, 2021 Underway [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Rawad Madanat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

