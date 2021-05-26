210526-N-JW440-1127 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2021) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Kadie Demich, from Yelm, Wash., shoots a M2HB .50 caliber gun during a weapon firing exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 02:49
|Photo ID:
|6665180
|VIRIN:
|210526-N-JW440-1127
|Resolution:
|4605x3289
|Size:
|923.63 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|YELM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Shiloh May 26, 2021 Underway [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Rawad Madanat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT