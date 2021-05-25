Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh (CG-67) May 25, 2021 Underway [Image 10 of 11]

    USS Shiloh (CG-67) May 25, 2021 Underway

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Rawad Madanat 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    210525-N-JW440-4122 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2021) Naval Air Crewman (Tactical Helicopter) 2nd Class Bryce Hailey, from Atlanta, reports the location of a MK 58 smoke flare during a Search and Rescue (SAR) scenario exercise inside of an MH-60R Seahawk, from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 02:49
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Shiloh (CG-67) May 25, 2021 Underway [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Rawad Madanat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    USS SHILOH
    Air Crew
    MH60R
    HSM-77
    CTF 70

