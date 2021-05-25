USS Shiloh (CG-67) May 25, 2021 Underway

210525-N-JW440-4122 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2021) Naval Air Crewman (Tactical Helicopter) 2nd Class Bryce Hailey, from Atlanta, reports the location of a MK 58 smoke flare during a Search and Rescue (SAR) scenario exercise inside of an MH-60R Seahawk, from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)

